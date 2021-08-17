Hayshaker season ends at WBA Play-offs
It wasn’t the way the Tony Hayshakers saw their season ending as they took an 18-5 overall record into the WBA Play-offs this past weekend in Hayward.
The Hayshakers opened things up Friday as they faced off against the Hayward Hawks who got an early jump on Tony 3-0 in the first three innings before the Hayshakers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning with a run to cut the score to 3-1.
That would be the only Hayshaker score of the game as they fell to the hawks 6-1 as they were led offensively by Jon Kaiser’s three hits and one RBI.
Ben Kopacz went on to finish with two hits on the day as the Hayshakers out hit Hayward eight to seven on the day.
Dakoata Herrmann picked up the loss on the mound as he pitched nine innings, giving up seven hits and striking out five Hawks on the day.
On Saturday the Hayshakers faced off against the LC Cardinals as they struggled to scored runs against the Cardinals that went on to pick up the 11-1 victory to end the Hayshaker season at 18-7. “Our season didn’t end the way we wanted it to end but finishing 18-7 is another step in the right direction. We couldn’t do this will all the support of our fans that followed us and supported us all season long,” state manager, Scottie Mateski.
The Hayshakers aren’t done yet though as they now wait for the Summer Shakedown in Tony as they host teams all day long on Saturday, Sept. 11.
