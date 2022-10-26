Sturgeon season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds those interested in sturgeon spearing that they have until Oct. 31, 2022, to purchase a license for the 2023 Lake Winnebago sturgeon spearing season. The season opens Feb. 11, 2023, for Lake Winnebago and the Upriver Lakes of Butte des Morts, Winneconne and Poygan.

The season will run for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the pre-determined harvest caps are reached.

