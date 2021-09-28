Tridents swim past Antigo
The Trident team stayed at home again this week, hosting Antigo in conference action. The Trident girls swam away with another win over the Red Robins, 100 to 64 and moving to 4-1 on their season.
The Tridents posted several standout swims this week with Junior Maddy Bunton posting a time of 2:03.88 in the 200 Freestyle taking first place in that event. Freshman Alyxandria Lunneman dropped another four seconds in her 200 Individual Medley to take second place behind Senior teammate Brooke Lechleitner. “Aly has been a great addition to our team this year. She is starting to swim with confidence and making significant time drops.”
Sophomore Madilyn Kempen posted another personal best in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 28.23 and a first place finish. Teammate Alaina Meskill also dropped time in this event hitting the wall with a time of 33.78. In the 500 Freestyle, Freshman Lauren Hanson dropped another nine seconds to swim a personal best time of 7:31.08.
Junior Teammates Michelle Gaddy and Sanaa Trott claimed first and scond in the 100 Breaststroke with time of 1:23.50 and 1:25.04, respectively. “I’m very happy with how Michelle and Sanaa have been swimming this season. As a team, graduating out 5 seniors this past season left some big flippers to fill and these girls, along with several of their teammates have done a good job of working hard to fill those,” head coach, Mat Bunton commented.
The Tridents will be on the road next week traveling to Rhinelander on Thursday. The girls will be back at home on October 7th to host Tomahawk.
