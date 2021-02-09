Flambeau girls close out perfect conference record
The Flambeau girls basketball team had one non-conference game and two in Lakeland Conference action last week as they get set to head into the WIAA play-offs.
On Monday in non-conference action, the Falcons fell on the road to clear Lake 42-31. “This was a great game to pick up going into tournaments. We went in knowing that we would be out-sized in the post. We went into half down by 12 points. At this point the girls could have just let the game get away from them but we buckled down on defense and were able to cut the lead to two with about nine minutes left. That was as close as we would get. Kristen Lawton led us with 24 points and five steals, Abby Bratanich led us with four rebounds and five steals,” head coach Mandy Bratanich stated.
On Tuesday night last week the Falcons continued their conference dominance with a 51-37 victory over Winter on the road as coach Bratanich summed things up by stating, “We again started slow going into half with a 5 point lead. We were able to come out and run an offensive set that seemed to settle us down and then with a few quick steals we stretched the lead to double digits and never looked back. I was able to get some younger girls some time on the floor so that is always good. Kristen, Abby and Sophie led us in the scoring column. Ari Brost and Tori Soltis are doing a great job on the boards. As a team everyone is contributing and that should help us through tournaments.
Friday night was the final regular season game and the Falcons capped off a perfect conference season as they moved to 12-0 with a 65-33 victory over Birchwood at home. “For the first time we didn’t start out slow, everything was working for us on the offensive end of the floor. Kristen Lawton was shooting like a sharp shooter going six for six from the three point line ending with 32 points. Sophie Hauser has also found her touch adding 15 points and Abby Bratanich chipped in 10 points. Again I was able to play a lot of kids tonight and that is priceless. As a team we had 21 assists and only nine turnovers. It was all around a very good night for us,” coach Bratanich concluded.
