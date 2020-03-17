Apply for the 2020 elk hunt!
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will accept applications for the 2020 elk hunt from March 1 - May 31. This fall marks the third elk hunt in state history.
The northern elk population peaked at about 280 last year, and with over 100 breeding age cows in the herd, we’re anticipating continued herd growth and are confident that a hunt will occur. Just how many tags are offered will be determined this spring.
Last year marked Wisconsin’s second managed elk hunt in state history when a harvest quota of 10 bulls was established within the original Clam Lake elk range.
It was known before the hunt started that there were a good number of older bulls in the herd, and several of those harvested were 8-10 years old. Some of the bigger bulls that we know about are still out there!
More than 60,000 Wisconsinites applied during the first two years of managed elk hunting, showing the appeal to many state hunters to pursue yet another big game animal in Wisconsin. It may seem like steep odds to draw a tag, but one person’s chances are just as good as the next person. All of last year’s hunters, including our first woman elk hunter, were thrilled with their experience. Put your name in the hat, and you just might be the next lucky hunter out there in October.
Elk tag applications can be purchased from March 1 through May 31, and only Wisconsin residents may apply. Each potential hunter may apply once online at gowild.wi.gov or by visiting a license agent. The application fee is $10.
For each application, $7 is earmarked for elk management and research in Wisconsin. During the first two seasons, over $400,000 was generated and already is being used for elk habitat enhancement projects as well as for elk research and monitoring.
