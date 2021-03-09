LADYSMITH POOL
LEAGUE STANDINGS
TEAMWL
5th Quarter III7933
211 Club II6646
Theater Lounge I6341
5th Quarter IV6250
DJ’s5648
5th Quarter I5153
Theater Lounge II4163
5th Quarter II3668
211 Club I3470
NORTH COUNTRY
LEAGUE STANDINGS
TEAMWL
Broken Arrow279
D Bar2520
Ted’s Timber Lodge2511
Big Minnow 22313
Flater’s2313
Arnold Bar 22115
Arnold Bar 11827
Black Bear1521
Big Minnow 11323
Pine Drive1026
Phat Bob’s819
Last Week’s Results:
Big Minnow 2 def Arnold 1 6-3
D-Bar def Arnold 2 7-2
Flater’s def Black Bear 7-2
Ted’s def Broken Arrow 6-3
MUD BROOK POOL
LEAGUE STANDINGS
TEAMWL
Flaters3618
Cookies3024
Broken Arrow2727
D-Bar2727
Roses Bay2727
Arnold 12628
Flaters 22628
Phat Bob’s2529
Big Minnow2430
Arnold 22232
Last Week’s Results:
Cookie’s def Rose’s Bay 5-4
Broken Arrow def D-Bar 6-3
Flater’s def Arnold 1 6-3
Big Minnow def Flater’s 2 5-4
Arnold 2 def Phat Bob’s 5-4
