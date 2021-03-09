POOL LEAGUE STANDINGS

LADYSMITH POOL

LEAGUE STANDINGS

TEAMWL

5th Quarter III7933

211 Club II6646

Theater Lounge I6341

5th Quarter IV6250

DJ’s5648

5th Quarter I5153

Theater Lounge II4163

5th Quarter II3668

211 Club I3470

 

NORTH COUNTRY 

LEAGUE STANDINGS

TEAMWL

Broken Arrow279

D Bar2520

Ted’s Timber Lodge2511

Big Minnow 22313

Flater’s2313

Arnold Bar 22115

Arnold Bar 11827

Black Bear1521

Big Minnow 11323

Pine Drive1026

Phat Bob’s819

Last Week’s Results:

Big Minnow 2 def Arnold 1  6-3

D-Bar def Arnold 2  7-2

Flater’s def Black Bear  7-2

Ted’s def Broken Arrow  6-3

 

MUD BROOK POOL 

LEAGUE STANDINGS

TEAMWL

Flaters3618

Cookies3024

Broken Arrow2727

D-Bar2727

Roses Bay2727

Arnold 12628

Flaters 22628

Phat Bob’s2529

Big Minnow2430

Arnold 22232

Last Week’s Results:

Cookie’s def Rose’s Bay 5-4

Broken Arrow def D-Bar  6-3

Flater’s def Arnold 1  6-3

Big Minnow def Flater’s 2  5-4

Arnold 2 def Phat Bob’s  5-4

