2020 Weyerhaeuser Booster Days canceled
The 2020 Weyerhaeuser Boosters Days were officially cancelled last Thursday, July 16 due to concerns with COVID19. The Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club release the following statement, “This was a very difficult decision and many options were considered, however, we felt this was the best decision at this time for our community.” 2020 Booster Days t-shirts are still available online on the Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club’s Facebook page and can still be order if interested. Any questions on the decision of this year’s event or t-shirt orders are direct to the Community Club members.
