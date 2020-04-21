Area schools turn on the lights to show support for their students
The Ladysmith, Bruce, Flambeau and Lake Holcombe School Districts have joined in a growing state wide and national movement to #BeTheLight when they turned on their stadium lights in the past two weeks at 8 p.m. on designated nights to show support for their students.
The goal for area schools as well as those throughout Wisconsin and the nation is to turn on the lights at their athletic facilities, to let students know, especially the student-athletes and others performing in extra-curricular activities, that they are being thought of and supported by people in their communities as they wait in limbo through the current corovirus pandemic.
According to wissports.com, more than 200 schools in Wisconsin have taken part in the campaign at some point in the past two weeks. The idea was introduced in Wisconsin through the state specific twitter hashtag of #BeTheLight.
Area schools have continued to participate in the movement through out our reading area in a continuing effort to show their students that they miss them and that they will be leaving the lights on, waiting for them to return.
