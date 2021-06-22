EAST LAKELAND 2021 Baseball All Conference

EAST LAKELAND

2021 Baseball All Conference

1st Team

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Jake ThomeBruce10

Tyler Bishop Birchwood/Winter12

Gunnar Greuel Birchwood/Winter10

Titus KrechClear Lake12 

Alex St. JohnClear Lake12

Ben KopaczFlambeau12

Abe Ahlberg Northwood/Solon Springs9

Drake Debeir Northwood/Solon Springs12

Collin KrmpotichNorthwood/Solon Springs12

Ben Monson Northwood/Solon Springs12

 

2nd Team

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Dan Brockman Bruce12 

Drew Chafer Bruce12

Isaac MintonBruce12

Jackson Fuller Clear Lake12

Giles GroothousenFlambeau9

Isaac KopaczFlambeau10

Kaden Corlett  Northwood/Solon Springs9

Elec KlefstadPrairie Farm10

Quade LarsonPrairie Farm11

Ethan PrestrudPrairie Farm11

 

Honorable Mention

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Logan Gindt Birchwood/Winter12 

McCoy ManskyBruce12 

Caleb LoganClear Lake11

Kaden CrankLake Holcombe/Cornell11

Spencer WoldPrairie Farm9

Gage Blaylock Northwood/Solon Springs11

Syver Gulbrandsen Northwood/Solon Springs11

Colby LatvalaNorthwood/Solon Springs11

Justin Fowler Prairie Farm11

Tyler RassbachPrairie Farm10

 

 

Player of the Year

Drake Debeir Northwood/Solon Springs12

 

 

Players are listed alphabetically by schools, not votes

