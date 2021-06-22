EAST LAKELAND
2021 Baseball All Conference
1st Team
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Jake ThomeBruce10
Tyler Bishop Birchwood/Winter12
Gunnar Greuel Birchwood/Winter10
Titus KrechClear Lake12
Alex St. JohnClear Lake12
Ben KopaczFlambeau12
Abe Ahlberg Northwood/Solon Springs9
Drake Debeir Northwood/Solon Springs12
Collin KrmpotichNorthwood/Solon Springs12
Ben Monson Northwood/Solon Springs12
2nd Team
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Dan Brockman Bruce12
Drew Chafer Bruce12
Isaac MintonBruce12
Jackson Fuller Clear Lake12
Giles GroothousenFlambeau9
Isaac KopaczFlambeau10
Kaden Corlett Northwood/Solon Springs9
Elec KlefstadPrairie Farm10
Quade LarsonPrairie Farm11
Ethan PrestrudPrairie Farm11
Honorable Mention
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Logan Gindt Birchwood/Winter12
McCoy ManskyBruce12
Caleb LoganClear Lake11
Kaden CrankLake Holcombe/Cornell11
Spencer WoldPrairie Farm9
Gage Blaylock Northwood/Solon Springs11
Syver Gulbrandsen Northwood/Solon Springs11
Colby LatvalaNorthwood/Solon Springs11
Justin Fowler Prairie Farm11
Tyler RassbachPrairie Farm10
Player of the Year
Drake Debeir Northwood/Solon Springs12
Players are listed alphabetically by schools, not votes
