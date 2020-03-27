Calling all senior athletes
The LadysmithNews Sports page is looking for seniors for this year’s senior spotlight for the 2019-2020 seasons.
Any 2019-2020 senior athlete that would like to participate is asked to answer the following questions and submit them to the paper via email at sports@ladysmithnews.com. Athletes are also to inform our sport’s editor what picture from what season they would like to use or submit your own with the email.
Spotlights will begin going in as soon as they are received. Any questions should be submitted via email to the above address.
Questions that each senior is asked to answer:
Senior Spotlight
* Student/Athlete Name:
* School:
* Sports:
* Awards/Accolades:
* Biggest influence on your athletic/school career:
* What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/.
athlete?
* Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that
have aspirations of being great athletes.
* What advice do you have for next year’s seniors?
* What do you hope to be remembered for?
* What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing
career?
* What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high
school?
* Plans for after high school.
