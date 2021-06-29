Hoyt caps off career in La Crosse
Bruce senior and lone representative of the Red Raiders capped off his high school career in La Crosse at the WIAA State Track Meet last Thursday.
Hoyt qualified for this year’s state meet in the high jump and triple jump and looked to leave his mark as he looked to leave it all in La Crosse last Thursday.
After a tough finish in the high jump, Hoyt finished in tenth place in the triple jump with a leap of 41’8.75” as the senior just missed the podium by just over one foot.
Hoyt’s season was a huge success as the senior claimed conference titles as well as achieving the ultimate goal of any high school athlete, the opportunity to compete at the state meet against the best in the state.
