Red Raiders give it their all on Homecoming
The Bruce Red Raiders celebrated their Homecoming and senior night last Friday as they hosted Alma-Center Lincoln in what turned out to be a battle for four quarters as both teams left it all on the field.
The Red Raiders took the opening kick-off into the red zone in the first quarter but couldn’t capitalize after a fourth down stand as Lincoln was ahead at the end of the quarter 6-0 over the Red Raiders. “We had 10 offensive possessions which six of them ended inside the Lincoln 20 yard line. We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties mostly or misques when we need to get it done. We took the opening kickoff right down the field but penalties hurt in the red zone, but we still were about six inches from a chance at a 15 yard touchdown pass that was knocked away by a 6-4 safety,” stated head coach, Jason Lehman.
The Red Raiders went on to answer in the second quarter as they tied the game up going into the half as the score sat at 6-6.
Both teams put up another score in the third quarter to head into the final quarter at 12-12.
It was Lincoln capitalizing on the missed opportunities in the red zone as they scored twice in the final quarter as they went on to a 28-12 victory over Bruce.
Leading the way for Bruce offensively was Dom Tinker, who finished the game with 34 carries for 202 yards on the ground, as well as going 3-15 for 78 yards and a TD in the air.
Leo Zimmer had 15 carries for 39 yards and a score as Tyler Hoyt had three carries for 23 yards as well as two catches for 63 yards. Jake Thome had a touchdown catch from Dom Tinker for 15 yards.
Bruce is back on the road as they look to return some starters as they take on the Trojans in New Auburn.
(0) comments
