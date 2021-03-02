2020-2021
Ladysmith News Sports
All-Area Girl’s Basketball
Name SchoolPositionYear
Alex GranicaBruceForward11
Capri StromBruceForward12
Abby BratanichFlambeauForward12
Sophie HauserFlambeauForward12
Kristen LawtonFlambeauGuard11
Allison Golat-HattamerLake Holcombe Forward12
Karly KirkmanLake HolcombeGuard10
Brooke LechleitnerLake HolcombeGuard11
Allison ClarkLadysmithForward10
Emmerson ClarkLadysmithForward10
Holly RandsLadysmithGuard11
Kamia SilvaLadysmithForward11
Raemalee SmithLadysmithGuard 10
Brittney WilesLadysmithForward12
6TH MAN AWARD
Rheanna HopkinsBruceGuard10
Mady MartinFlambeauGuard10
Morgan DiamondLadysmithForward11
Erica SmithLadysmithGuard/Forward11
Emma LechleitnerLake HolcombeGuard9
The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes and efforts in competition.
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
