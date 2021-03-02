2020-2021 Ladysmith News Sports All-Area Girl’s Basketball

2020-2021 

Ladysmith News Sports

All-Area Girl’s Basketball

 

Name  SchoolPositionYear

Alex GranicaBruceForward11

Capri StromBruceForward12

Abby BratanichFlambeauForward12

Sophie HauserFlambeauForward12

Kristen LawtonFlambeauGuard11

Allison Golat-HattamerLake Holcombe Forward12

Karly KirkmanLake HolcombeGuard10

Brooke LechleitnerLake HolcombeGuard11

Allison ClarkLadysmithForward10

Emmerson ClarkLadysmithForward10

Holly RandsLadysmithGuard11

Kamia SilvaLadysmithForward11

Raemalee SmithLadysmithGuard 10

Brittney WilesLadysmithForward12

 

 

6TH MAN AWARD

Rheanna HopkinsBruceGuard10

Mady MartinFlambeauGuard10

Morgan DiamondLadysmithForward11

Erica SmithLadysmithGuard/Forward11

Emma LechleitnerLake HolcombeGuard9

 

The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes and efforts in competition. 

