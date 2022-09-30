Wolves

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the 2021-2022 overwinter number of pack-associated wolves is estimated between 812 and 1,193 within the pack-occupied range, with the most likely estimate being 972 wolves in a total number of packs estimated to be between 243 – 352 packs, with a most likely value of 288 packs.

The complete 2022 annual wolf monitoring report will be available on the DNR’s Wildlife Habitat webpage once ready at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/wolf/index.html.

(0) comments

