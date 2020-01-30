Jills pick up two conference wins
The Ladysmith Lumberjills scored two conference victories last week as they took on Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Barron in Heart O’ North action.
Last Tuesday night the Jills were home as they hosted the Bulldogs and they took a first half lead of 34-22 into the locker room at half, but the Bulldogs had fight in them as they wouldn’t go away in the second half.
The two teams matched each other 24-24 in the second half, but the first half was too much for the Bulldogs as the Jills went on to a 58-46 victory at home.
Three Jills finished the night in double digits as Emily Egle led the way with 19 points. Raemalee Smith went on to score 18 points as Emma Dieckman finished with 11 points.
On Firday night the Jills were on the road in Barron and found themselves having to fight out of a hole as they were down 20-14 heading into the second half.
Fight back the Jills did as they turned up the volume and intensity as they outscored the Bears 31-15 as they went on to a 45-35 come back victory on the road.
Raemalee Smith was the leading scorer with 15 points as Egle finished with 12 points as both were in double digits for the second straight night. Allison Clark and Kamia Silva both chipped in with six points apiece in the Jills tenth victory on the season as they sport a 10-3 record overall and 7-2 in the conference standings.
Look for the Jills to get back to action this Thursday as they host Cameron and then next Tuesday on the road as they head to Northwestern to take on the Tigers.
