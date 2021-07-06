Sport's Column

Dear senior athletes, Thank you for a great career of high school athletics. It has been an honor watching you grow and succeed as a high school student-athlete. The past four years has seen records fall, goals achieved and state appearances grace the pages of the LadysmitNews, and for that I say thank you for the memories.
Dear athletes, Thank you for a great year of sports. I have had a blast trying to get everywhere to catch your moments this year and there has been some great ones. I have to admit I am excited for sports in the near future with all the talent that is in the area. Now the time is to train and not get complacent with what you have done. Reevaluate your goals and set new expectations for the upcoming year as it is going to come quickly. I look forward to catching the memories in the coming season.
Dear coaches, thank you for your time and care of our youth. Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. The scrutiny of coaching is not getting easier, but the ones that know how hard it is to lead a program know that the late nights, the frustrations, the sweat, the tears are real. Thank you for building lifelong relationships and teaching our youth the meaning of fair play, competing and humility. The lessons taught go beyond the playing field and I thank you for always putting your athletes first and representing your districts with class.
Dear parents, thank you for all you do to get you children to practice, the late nights waiting for the busses to return, the miles you put on to be there for your child’s events. All the treats, the good jobs, the I love you’s are probably more than I will ever know, but all you have done in your child’s life is surely appreciated.
As summer is pretty much half way over, I hope that we all can look back at the past year’s challenges and say.... WE DID IT! That is the bottom line, everyone found a way when it came to making sure the kids could compete. It wasn’t normal, it wasn’t always easy and it sure wasn’t simple. But we did it. Thanks to all of you that read this paper, and look each week to see what and who is in the sport’s section. The next season is just around the corner and I look forward with excitement of what is on the horizon for sports in Rusk County. As always.... FIND A WAY!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.