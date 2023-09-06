Black bear

A wild Black Bear.

 Keith J. R. Binns

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the 2023 bear hunting season opens Sept. 6. The black bear is emblematic of the Northwoods and drawing the chance to hunt bear is a coveted opportunity.

The 2023 bear season is open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 10, with specific regulations based on a hunter’s bear management zone. Hunters should know the management zone in which they are licensed to hunt and review the specific bear hunting regulations within that zone.

