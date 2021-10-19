Lumberjacks claim XC Conference title
The Ladysmith Cross Country teams competed at the Heart of the North Conference Meet which was hosted by Ashland on Tuesday, October 12th. This meet alone determines team and athlete rankings within the conference for the 2021 season. Athletes placing in the top 15 earn All-Conference honors.
The Lumberjacks did what many have tried to do in the past by knocking off Northwestern as they claimed the 2021 Hear O’ North Team title as Gavin Stewart placed fourth overall, Blake Prince came in sixth place, Pete West placed ninth, Eli Rogers was eleventh and Ethan Stewart placed twelfth.
The Lumberjills went on to a third place finish as they were led by Grace Pearson’s tenth place finish overall. Hope Burki highlighted the night as she earned her 1000th career win for the Lumberjills. “In all of my seasons as a head coach, I have never had as many outstanding performances tonight from a group of athletes in a CC meet as I had tonight. The boys cross country team won their first HON Conference Championship since 1969. Northwestern had won the championship the last 12 seasons and Northwestern had beaten us in every meet we faced them in this season. Tonight Northwestern ran extremely well, but our boys team found an extra gear and was able to beat them for the first time this season by just 3 points. The boys team was made up of Gavin Stewart (4th), Blake Prince (6th), Pete West (9th), Eli Rogers (11th), Ethan Stewart (12th), Bishop Peterson (21st), Jack West (23rd), and Ashton Gwiazda (72nd). The girls cross country team had quite possibly their best team finish ever in a HON Conference Meet. They finished in third place. I’m not entirely sure if this is the best the Ladysmith girls cross country team has ever finished at Conference, but I’m not sure when they would have achieved 3rd place or better in the past. The girls team was made up of Grace Pearson (10th), Raemalee Smith (21st), Hope Burki (25th), Taylor Ptacek (26th), Rachel Kostka (32nd), and Payton Wold (53rd). In addition to team accomplishments, this is by far the most Ladysmith cross country runners who have earned All-Conference Honors in one season,” stated head coach, Jake Ebner.
The Ladysmith runners now get set to head to sectional competition as they will be in Phillips this Saturday with racing set to begin at 11 a.m.
