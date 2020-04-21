Senior Spotlight Grace Zimmer

Senior Spotlight
Student/Athlete Name: Grace Zimmer
School: Bruce High School
Sports: 3 years in Cross Country, 1 year in Volleyball, 3 years in Basketball, 2 years as Softball Manager & track this spring
Awards/Accolades: Cross Country: 2 varsity letters, most improved runner, most valuable teammate, all-area cross country team
Basketball: 2 varsity letters
Softball: 2 varsity letters as manager, 1 varsity letter as player
Volleyball: 1 varsity letter, most improved player
Biggest influence on your athletic/school career? My biggest influence on my athletic career is my parents, (Mark and Tammy Zimmer). They have always pushed me to do my best, work hard, and have fun.
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? As a student/athlete I learned how to be more confident in myself, to trust in others, and respect my coaches, officials, teammates, and the opposing teams.
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that
have aspirations of being great athletes? My advice to future athletes aspiring for greatness is to always work hard and do your best, but make sure you’re having fun.
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? My advice for next year’s senior athletes is to cherish every moment you have with your teammates, make it last and make it memorable because you never know.
What do you hope to be remembered for? I hope to be remembered for my positivity and optimistic attitude.
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? I’ll never forget my freshman race at St. Croix Falls during cross country, when I crossed the finish line not knowing that I had medaled, but my coaches and teammates were cheering and hugging me. I’ll never forget the softball game from sophomore year, we were playing at clear lake, it was a tied game we had two runners on base and I was the last at bat, I hit the ball and it landed between the center fielder and the second baseman, the two runs got in and we won the game!
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? The thing I will miss most about high school athletics is my teammates, without any of them I wouldn’t be where I am today.
Plans for after high school? I plan to attend UW-Stout in the fall and major in Studio Art: Photography.
