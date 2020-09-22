Ladysmiith runs at challenging course in Spooner
The Ladysmith cross country teams competed in their third meet of the season last Tuesday, September 15th, in a six team Heart of the North meet in Spooner as the boy’s team went on to finish second, while the girls placed fourth.
The Lumberjacks had two top ten finishers as Ethan Stewart finished fourth place running 52 seconds faster than a year ago and Jack West went on to finish in eighth running 45 seconds faster this year in Spooner. Rounding out the top five finishers for Ladysmith were Blake Prince, Pete West and Mitchell Lehman. Bishop Peterson had a big night of improvement as he ran the Spooner course 3:44 faster than a year ago.
Career milestones reached for the boys were Pete West earning his 1700 career win and Prince picking up his 700 career win.
On the girl’s side it was Maddy Nybakke leading the way with a tenth place finish as Rachel Sovacool, Kylee Becker, Hope Burki and Tayor Ptacek rounded out the top five finishers for the Jills. Sovacool had a 1:05 time improvement while Burki improved 1:58 in Spooner from a year ago. Becker hit a career milestones as she picked up her 2400 career victory last week in Spooner. “This was a challenging course with many hills. Our runners ran hard and got a good feel for this course so that when they return to Spooner for the Conference Meet in a month they will be prepared to achieve their end of season goals,” head coach, Jacob Ebner concluded.
