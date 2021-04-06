8th Grade LMS Team finishes great season

The Ladysmith 8th grade boys traveled to Green Bay recently to play in the Small School Division of the 8th Grade Boys State Tournament. Of the 200+ schools eligible in Divisions 3,4, and 5, Ladysmith was selected as one of the top 20 teams in the state to participate. After a fun filled weekend including a couple wins, the Ladysmith boys ended up finishing in 15th place overall. Pictured above are; from left to right in the front row: Andrew Lehman, Manny Moore, Timmy Meltz, Dane Prohaska, Charlie Zimmer. Back row; from left to right are: Liam Sikora, Elias Mikunda, Braeden Little, Louis Zimmer, Mitchell Sprague. Unable to attend but also part of the team were Jaxen Donohue and Owen Burmeister. – Submitted Photo
