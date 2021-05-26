Hayshakers win second straight
The Tony Hayshakers, coming off an opening season win last week against Washburn, kept things going this past weekend in front of their home crowd in Tony as they took on the Iron City Miners.
The bats were alive as the Hayshakers tallied 10 runs on 11 hits led by Nathan Roaches two home run day as well as fellow former Lumberjack, Tru Dupee’s first career home run as a Hayshaker.
Dupee led the way at the plate with three hits, as Roach had two as did Bryce Meverden.
Dakota Herrmann was on point as he commanded the mound all day in the 10-1 victory as Chase Groothousen earned the save. The two combined to only give up three hits on the day as Herrmann earned 10 strikeouts, while Groothousen sat down two Miners in relief.
The Hayshakers have two straight this weekend on the road as they will be in Eau Claire on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to take on the Rivermen in Carson Park before heading to Grand View on Sunday to face the Tigers at 1 p.m.
