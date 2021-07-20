Bruce Trap team has successful season
After taking a year off, the Bruce Red Raider Trap Shooting team wrapped up their 2021 season with memorable accomplishments.
Our intermediate-advanced middle school team placed first in their overall conference and earned second place at the Eau Claire Rod and Gun competition. Our intermediate-advanced team consisted of Jake Blodgett, Danny Craker, Spencer Hautamaki, Caleb Johnson, Levi Nyhagen, Derek Schweigert, and Alex Stone. The top conference shooters were Alex Stone first place, Derek Schweigert third place, and Levi Nyhagen fifth place.
Our high school team finished fifth overall in their conference. Out of 112 conference shooters, Jake Thome finished 16th, Tyler Blodgett finished 28th, Jonah vanDoorn finished 37th, Matthew Blodgett finished 45th, and Nathan Mleczko finished 56th.
Our Season finale was the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) State Shoot in Rome, Wisconsin. Ten shooters made the trek to Rome to compete with over 1800 other shooters. Out of 100 targets, two of our shooters hit more than 90% (Jake Thome 96, Alex Stone 94), four hit better than 80%, and three hit better than 73%. Overall it was a great day and our students represented the Bruce School District very well!
The Scholastic Shooting program is designed to instill in young people a set of personal values and character traits for fair play, compassionate understanding, individual responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and personal commitment. As the sport itself, these qualities will stay with them throughout their lifetimes, helping each young athlete reach his or her full potential. We are proud of our shooters and their role in our shooting programs. Our shooting sports introduce students to a life-long sport and “team concept” with the focus on safety and responsibility.
