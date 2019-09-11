Knights run in Bruce
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights were close to home last Tuesday night as they competed in Bruce in cross-country action.
Austin Bowe and Blake Anders led the boy’s team as the boys placed tenth as a team. The boys really ran well and are getting stronger each week and that is our goal,” stated head coach Tim Sime.
Jaiden Cornell, ran from the front in this race and finished eighteenth as it was a good run for her in her second meet as a freshman.
The middle school girls placed tenth as a team and were led again by Dana Brosted. and Brooklyn Anders.
The middle school boys team was led by Hunter Anders but all the runners finished much better in this race.
