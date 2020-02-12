Chieftains back on track with three wins
The Lake Holcombe boy’s basketball team got back to their winning ways last week as they had three games in four nights, as they picked up three wins after dropping three straight the week before.
On Monday last week, the Cheiftains were on the road in non-conference play as they took on the Gilman Pirates.
The Cheiftains jumped out early as they took a 49-14 lead heading into the locker room at half time led by Brock Flater, who had 15 points in the first half. Kaden Kinney scored 13 points and Kaden Crank had 11 points in the first half of play.
In the second half, the Cheiftains kept up the pace as they out scored the Pirates 42-29 as they cruised to a 91-53 victory on the road.
Flater went on to lead the way with a game high 28 points as Crank dropped 24 points for the Cheiftains. Kinney went on to finish with 18 points as Jarred Jiskra was the fourth Cheiftain in double digits with 12 points on the night.
On Tuesday night, the Cheiftains were back on the road as this time they headed north in conference play to take on the Winter Warriors.
The first half saw the run and gun Cheiftains jump out again from the gates as they took a 47-26 lead into the half as both Kinney and Crank were in double digits with 13 points heading into the locker room. Josh Jones was also in double digits in the half with 12 points.
In the second half the Cheiftains pulled away as they out scored the Warriors 44-21 to go on to a 91-47 victory for the second straight win of the week. “Josh Jones played a great game tonight and had his first double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kaden Kinney also had another double-double with 10 rebounds and 21 points. Kaden Crank led all scorers with 22 points including a season high four three pointers. Colton Minnick had a nice game off the bench with four assists and five rebounds. Brock Flater also had 14 points and four assists. This was back to back games of puttting 90 points on the board. I told the boys this is how we need to shoot in the big games and we can make a run at the end of the season,” stated head coach, Joy Webster.
Crank led the way with 22 points as Kinney finished with 21 points. Jones went on to score 13 points on the night as Flater went on to score 14 points in the Cheiftain victory.
On Thursday night the Cheiftains returned home to host the Flambeau Falcons as the Falcons kept things close in the first half as they were just seven points down heading into half with the score 32-25 in the Cheiftains favor.
The second half saw the Cheiftains pull away though as they out scored the Falcons 44-28 as Lake Holcombe picked up their third straight win in four days by the score of 76-53 over the Falcons.
Four Cheiftains finished in double digits as Flater led the way with 17 points. Kinney went on to finish with 14 points as Crank and Jones both scored 11 points in the Cheiftain victory at home.
The Cheiftains look to close out the regular season this week as they host EC Immanuel Luthern Thursday night before heading to Cornell Friday for their final regular season game against the Chiefs in conference play.
