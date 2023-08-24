Volunteer hunter education instructors
NICK_BERARD

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers passionate about promoting safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices to serve as certified hunter education instructors. Volunteer opportunities are available in all parts of the state. 

Since the program's creation in 1967, more than 20,000 volunteer instructors have trained and certified more than one million hunters across Wisconsin. These efforts have directly contributed to a significant decrease in hunting-related incidents.

