Jills down Northwestern on Parent/Staff Appreciation night
The Ladysmith volleyball team finally returned home in their conference opener Thursday night, as it was Parent and Staff Appreciation night and hit the court with total determination.
In the first set the Jills played a bit conservative and had some first home match jitters to work out. We found ourselves down, 14-17. Northwestern was picking up all of our hits from the net and it was a bit frustrating. “I was proud of the determination that the team had as we worked our way back with Rian Engelhardt at the service line. She served 3 really nice points when we needed them the most. A kill by Ali Clark off a set from Emily Egle gave Ladysmith the point and the score was 22-23. Two quick errors on our part ended this comeback and the Jills lost this set 22-25,” stated head coach, Tammy Peggar. “We made some adjustments in the first set but we struggled to execute them right away. However, again, this team is determined and they kept working to improve what we wanted them to do. I knew we needed to be patient and things would come. From this set on, we not only took better control of the net, but also the service line. With a score of 11-12, Faith Meltz served 10 in a row, four aces, to move us forward 20-12. Our back row defense was on point as Abby Meltz, Rian Engelhardt and Mady Clark did a great job covering the court. The Jills won this set 25-16,” coach Peggar went on to state
In sets three and four, the Jills took better care of the ball at the net, getting touches on the blocks to slow down the ball. “Credit goes to Ali and Eme Clark for working so hard at the net for us. This, along with great teamwork all the way around, the Jills took control of both these sets and won 25-14, 25-17. Emily Egle was exceptional tonight making great offensive plays at the net. She ended the night with 8 kills. In set 3, Emily served 10 times, and earned 6 aces. This was so exciting to see. Emily has done a great job and continues to make great calls offensively for us. In set 4, Mady Clark had an awesome dig, Egle set up Emerson Clark for the kill at the net and the win. This was a great play to end the match on. I would be amiss to not acknowledge Cora Gerber and Erica Smith for what they bring to this team. Their energy and excitement keep everyone going and we are so proud of them. These two young players have not seen the court a ton as of yet, but they are enthusiastic at every match. I could not be more proud of them,” coach Peggar pointed out.
The Jills served 88%, had 26 aces, eight by Egle, seven by Faith Meltz,and six by Abby Meltz. THe Jills reduced their unforced errors from 27 in set one, to 14. The team had 43 kills, highs were Abby Meltz, who reads the court well with 12, Rian Engelhardt had nine, Emily Egle had eight and Alli Clark finished with six. Abby Meltz had 18 digs, Mady Clark finished with 12 and Rian had 10. “This was a night of superb teamwork all the way around. This team has so much drive and determination. They never give up. We are definately a work in progress and it is so fun to watch them get better,” stated coach Peggar.
The JV won tonight 3-0 and the C team won 2-1. “It was great to see all the staff who came out for Staff (past and present) Appreciation night as well as Parent’s night. We had a great crowd on hand,” coach Peggar concluded.
