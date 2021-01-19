Lady Raiders playing five strong
The Bruce Red Raider’s numbers may only be five for head coach Shad Strom, but he is getting everything that Kaela Anderson, Alex Granica, Capri Strom, Vita Smith and Rheanna Hopkins have when they took the floor last week in conference play.
Last Tuesday was the tale of two quarters as the Raiders led at half 22-20, but fell in the second half as they were outscored 24-10 in their home loss to the Trojans by the score of 44-32.
Strom led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Anderson finished with eight points, while Smith chipped in with five points.
On Friday the Raiders fell to the conference leading Flambeau Falcons 53-24 as they now get set to head to Birchwood this Friday before returning home on Monday, Jan. 25 to host the Flambeau Falcons.
