SAUERWEIN SIGNS WITH ST. OLAFS

SAUERWEIN SIGNS WITH ST. OLAFS – Lake Holcombe standout football player, Tate Sauerwein is taking his talents to the next level as he signed with St. Olaf College last week to play college football. Sauerwein, who was an All-State selection along with several other accolades signed last Tuesday with family and coaches present as the future Lion will prepare to make an immediate impact next season. – Photo by Todd Roehl

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.