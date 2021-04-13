SAUERWEIN SIGNS WITH ST. OLAFS – Lake Holcombe standout football player, Tate Sauerwein is taking his talents to the next level as he signed with St. Olaf College last week to play college football. Sauerwein, who was an All-State selection along with several other accolades signed last Tuesday with family and coaches present as the future Lion will prepare to make an immediate impact next season. – Photo by Todd Roehl
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Will there be one more snowstorm?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.