Jacks win two straight, advance in Regional
The Ladysmith baseball team found the right time to heat up as they picked up two wins on their way to advancing to the second round of the regional tournament last weekend.
Last Monday night the Jacks hosted the Cameron Comets in regular season action in Ladysmith.
The Jacks got off to a fast start with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning until the Comets tied the score in the top of the third. It was the bottom of the third inning that the Jacks blew the game open with six runs batted in along with two more runs in the fourth inning as they went on to a 9-7 final score as they held off the Comets late surge for a victory at home.
Grant Rydlund led the way at the plate with two hits as Brandon Walters drove in two RBIs for the Jacksw. Huston Dennis and Karter Millin both drew three walks as Sam Zimmer drew two walks in the victory.
After a game called due to weather against Flambeau, the Jacks were at home last Thursday night in the opening round of the WIAA play-offs against Chequamegon.
All of the Jacks scoring came in the bottom of the opening inning as they drove in four runs as they went on to a 4-2 victory to advance to take on Cameron.
Eli Rogers led the way with two hits as Huston Dennis had one. Matthew Roach drove in a run in the Jacks home victory.
