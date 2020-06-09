Hayshakers fall in season opener at home
The Tony Hayshakers opened up the Upper13 season this past Sunday in Tony as they hosted the Central Wisconsin Bears, who knocked the Hayshakers out of the play-offs last season.
The Hayshakers got jumped out first on an RBI double by Dakota Herrman in the bottom of the first to take the 1-0 lead, but the Bears took the lead in the second inning 2-1 and increased their lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
After giving up two more runs in the fifth the Hayshakers got back on the board in the bottom of the inning, but it was the Bears answering with two more runs in the sixth inning as well as the seventh before the Hayshakers put two more runs up in the bottom of the seventh to bring the score to 11-4 in the Bears favor.
The Bears would add three more runs in the eighth inning and that is where the scoring ended for both teams as the Bears ran away with the victory in Tony as they topped the Hayshakers 14-4.
Leading the way for the Shakers at the plate was Carter Verdegan with two RBIs as he finished 1 for 4 with a double. Ethan Martin and Dakota Herrman also had RBIs for the Hayshakers as well as they both doubled on the day as Chase Groothousen went 2 for 3 on the day. Also mounting some offense for the Hayshakers was Ben Kopacz, Jon Kaiser and Jared Squires as each had a base hit on the day. Martin and Groothousen were also getting it done on the base path as both had a stolen base each for the Hayshakers. “We definitely did some good things and it really showed we haven’t really been on the field much. We left 11 runners on base and if we take advantage of those runs, it is a whole different ball game. With lots of new young faces, it was great to get out and see what this year’s team looks like and I am excited to see what we do as the season goes forward. I was glad to see us do some good things and see us get plenty of our pitchers some work. As the season plays out and we get into form, we should be a team that can really surprise some people and make a run as the season moves forward,” stated Hayshaker manager Scottie Mateski.
The Hayshakers went deep into their bullpen as they were able to see several pitchers take the mound as Herrman pitched three innings, giving up five hits and two runs. Kopacz, Nate Roach, Martin, Scottie Mateski and Kevin Brockman each pitched one inning giving up a combined 12 runs and 10 hits in the 14-4 loss to the Bears.
