Jacks pinned down the Comets
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks were home last Tuesday night as they took the mat to take on the Cameron Comets in Heart O’ North Conference wrestling action.
Ladysmith started out the night with three forfeits as Wade Stanger got the win at heavy weight, Marc Zeches’ hand was raised at 106 pounds and Ethan Stewart picked up his first varsity victory by forfeit at 113 pounds to give the Jacks a 18-0 lead heading into the first big match of the night at 120 pounds between Kayne Jonhnson of Cameron and Clayton Roscoe of Ladysmith.
After a 2-0 lead by Johnson heading into the second, Roscoe tied the score on a beautiful granby reversal to take the score to a 2-2 tie. In the third period, it was Johnson jumping out ahead, and eventually picking up the final winning points as Roscoe went for a last second throw to give the crowd a great match, which was expected between the two very talented youngsters as Johnson picked up the decision victory by a score of 8-3.
The next two matches went to the Lumberjacks as Elijah Pearson picked up the victory with a first period fall over Zach Zappa, followed by two time state qualifier, Derick Vollendorf’s pin over Jeremy Benck in 22 second to give the Jacks the 30-3 lead.
Cameron cut into the Jacks lead with four straight pins at 138 pounds, 145 pounds, 152 pounds and 160 pounds before talented freshman, Matthew Roach took the mat to take on Cameron’s Ashtyn Waite at 170 pounds.
The match was all it was hype up to be as Roach gave Waite all he could handily in the first six minutes as the two were tied 7-7 after regulation to send the match to sudden death overtime.
In overtime it was Waite picking up the two points, but not without the young Lumberjack earning his respect by the junior and all those in attendance as Waite won by a score of 9-7.
The final wrestling match of the night before the Jacks Nic Bratina picked up a forfeit victory at 220 pounds, was 182 pound junior, Grant Rydlund taking the mat to face Westin Candler. It took Rydlund just 47 seconds in the second period to end Candler’s night as Rydlund got the pin at 2:47 as the Jacks picked up the victory as a team by a score of 42-30.
The Jacks are currently 2-1 in dual meet competition as they get set for the second half of the season heading out of break
