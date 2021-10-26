Jills down Washburn, fall to Bulldogs in regional semi final
The Ladysmith volleyball team opened up the WIAA play-offs last week as they hosted Washburn Castle Guards in the opening round at home last Tuesday night.
It was all Ladysmith as they swept the Castle Guards in three sets as they won 25-11, 25-14 and 25-19 to advance to the Regional semi-final in Grantsburg.
Lead the Jills Tuesday night was Emerson Clark with 12 kills as Cora Gerber finished with five. Alli Clark finished the night with 12 digs, Emerson Clark finished with nine as Elle Nisbit had seven. Holly Rands went on to lead the Jills in assists with 24 in the Jill’s opening round victory at home.
On Thursday night the Jills traveled to Grantsburg to take on the Bulldogs, and opened up with a 26-24 victory in the first set. It was Grantsburg though in the final three sets as the Jills put up a fight as they fell 17-25, 25-27 and 19-25 to end a great season for coach Dave Tindol and staff.
Three Lumberjills finished with double-digit kills as Alli Clark had 18, Aliyah Basham had 11 and Cora Gerber finished with ten. Emerson and Alli Clark each had 24 digs on the night, Gerber added 13 and Rands finished with ten digs and 41 assists.
With the loss came the end to a chapter for the seniors as Carly Zimmer, Erica Smith, Kendra Cigan, Shiela Bentley and Holly Rands all capped off a great career last Thursday night as the Jills finished the season 27-13 overall for the 2021 volleyball season.
