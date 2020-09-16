Falcon’s golf team to rely on senior leadership
The Flambeau girl’s golf team has been plenty busy this season already and they will have five seniors to lead the way on the greens as Abby Bratanich, Sophie Hauser, Shyla Applebee, Alyssa Polak, and Cassi Giwojna are set to lead the way. The team will be rounded out by two juniors Kristi Olsen and Kenzie Scott.
The Flambeau girls golf team started the season on Monday Aug. 31 at home. After an hour of rain delay they went out and ended up playing half the meet in the rain. “We had some trouble early because of the water on the greens but ended solid,’ stated head coach, Mandy Bratanich.
Abby Bratanich led the way with a 52, Shyla Applebee was close behind with a 54. On Thursday, Sept. 3, the Falcons headed to Cadott as the weather was better but the girl’s were still struggling with consistency on the greens. “Shyla Applebee had a solid night with a 49 and Abby Bratanich finished with a 55. Sophie Hauser still hasn’t found her swing but as we get more time on the course she will be where she needs to be,” coach Bratanich concluded.
