Salter named 2020 Snowmobiler of the Year
Ron Salter of the Back 40 Trail Riders Snowmobile Club was named the 2020 AWSC Snowmobiler of the Year award. The award was presented to him at the club meeting on November 13, 2020.
For some, snowmobiling is something you do on weekends during the winter to pass the time. For Ron Salter, it is a lifelong passion that he wants to share with everyone that crosses his path.
For over 54 years Ron has been active in all aspects of snowmobiling and has introduced countless new members to the sport. In 1967, Ron purchased his 1st snowmobile dealer franchise, Fox Trac, with his brother. They later added the Rupp and Ski Daddler brands. Their business also sponsored a Rupp racing group called Salter’s Pier 66. In the 1990’s Ron purchased Fireside Resort in Rusk County where he took pride in helping his guests plan memorable trail rides.
Ron has always been an active member in the local club wherever he lived. He has served in many capacities throughout the years – Board of Director, Trail Leader, and Trail Establishment. Ron is an enthusiastic representative of all phases of snowmobiling. He’s the first to volunteer to speak with landowners for permission of land use. He is the #1 club cheerleader for promoting club membership, fundraisers, and club rides. He is also passionate about supporting, all year round, the people and establishments that support snowmobiling. His dedication to the sport lead to him being the first Honorary Member of the Back 40 Trail Riders in 2015.
Ron has always been a leader in the communities where he lived. In 1977, he became the first Fire Chief for the Chippewa Fire District. In the Town of Big Bend, Rusk County, he was a volunteer for the Local Emergency Planning Committee. When the township added an emergency helicopter landing pad in 2018, Ron attended the dedication on behalf of the Back 40 Trail Riders and volunteers his time to keep the site plowed in the winter.
Family is important to Ron. He has indicated many times that the best part of snowmobiling is spending time with his family and friends. At the age of 86 where others have slowed down, Ron still clocks over 1000 miles in an average winter.
Ron’s motto: “You don’t quit riding when you get old……,you get old when you quit riding.”
