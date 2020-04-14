Senior Spotlight:Spencer Draghi

Student/Athlete Name: Spencer Draghi
School: Ladysmith High School
Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball
Awards/Accolades: All-Conference in basketball and baseball, WBCA 1st-Team Academic All-State, WFCA Academic All-State, All-Area
Biggest influence on your athletic/school career? My parents, they always taught me to do everything to the best of my ability and work hard.
What’s the one thing you have taken away from being a student/athlete? Being a student-athlete taught me how to balance my time, between schoolwork, games and practices, and being with my friends.
Looking back, what advice would you give to all the future athletes that have aspirations of being great athletes? I would say to always listen to your coaches, even when it may not be the easiest to, to always give 100%, and to never let anyone outwork you.
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? Enjoy the time you have left, it flies by. Never take any of your sports or the times you enjoyed during them for granted because soon they will all be memories.
What do you hope to be remembered for? I hope to be remembered as a team player, someone who would do anything for anyone on the team.
What are the biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? Some of the best moments in my career are on the basketball court my senior year. We beat the conference champs, Cameron, and Cumberland, the runner-up. Winning our first playoff game in eight years was also pretty amazing.
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? I’m going to miss playing sports with some of my best childhood friends and sharing the majority of our sports careers together.
Plans for after high school. After high school I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study biochemistry,
