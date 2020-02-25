Falcon boys upset Bruce
The Flambeau boys and Bruce Red Raider boy’s teams haven’t seen each other since the first game of the season and last Monday night they final caught up with each other in Bruce as they faced off with just a couple games to go in the regular season before play-off time. The last time these two teams met, the Red Raiders cruised past Flambeau in Tony by the score of 58-29, but Monday night was a different story as the Falcons have been gaining some steam as of late.
As the first half of play was winding down and the Raiders up by three points with under ten seconds to go, sophomore, Harley Opachan hit a 30-footer to tie the game up at half and five the Falcons some momentum as they headed into the locker room.
In the second half, it was the Falcons coming out with some fire as they pulled away from the Raiders and went on to pick up the victory by the score of 48-39.
Opachan finished the night with 15 points to lead the way for the Falcons as Dakota Miller and Riley Ewer scored eight. Ewer also grabbed 10 rebounds as Blake Moore finished with seven points in the Falcon victory.
On Tuesday night the Falcons were back on the road as they were in Prentice to take on the Bucaneers in non-conference play as they cruised past the Falcons 77-43.
Opachan led the way for the second night in a row with 14 points and nine rebounds as Miller scored nine points. Nick Derfus and Moore chipped in with six points each in the Falcon’s loss.
The Falcons now get set for the WIAA play-offs as they take on Lake Holcombe next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
