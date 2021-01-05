#1 - Stanger wrestles in state final, Lumberjacks XC breaks 50 year drought, area sees many state qualifiers despite COVID
Well, I guess most sport’s pages are going to talk about how COVID-19 effected this past year’s sports, but that is easily self explainable. This year we are going to focus on the positives that came about from our area and talk about the biggest stories that crossed my desk here at the LadysmithNews. I am guessing I won’t hit the ones you may think are the top stories, but when going through my files, these are the ones that stuck out the most as 2020 was a memorable year, that we may want to forget, but for these area athletes and teams, these are the stories we may never want to.
It is hard not to top the list with the 50 year drought that was broken this past fall as a group of young men from Ladysmith High School represented their school district, team and county well at the WIAA State Cross Country meet.
Behind head coach, Jacob Ebner and assistant Bailey Naas. The team of Ethan Stewart, Jack West, Pete West, Eli Rogers, Mitchell Lehman, Blake Prince, Bishop Peterson and Eli Rogers did what many in the last 50 years have tried to accomplish and qualified as a team for the Division III WIAA State Cross Country meet to head the list of state qualifiers that represented well for their districts that made their way to the paper this past year in a COVID-19 protocol 2020 season.
Wade Stanger was a machine last wrestling season as he dominated his way to the Division III state final at 285 pounds. The only achilles heel for the junior a season ago was his opponent in the final as his only tournament losses were to Tanner Gaffey of St. Croix Falls. Stanger left it all on the mat as the junior was the state runner-up a season ago at 285 pounds as he built a pretty impressive resume for himself as he won 44 matches and lost only five.
