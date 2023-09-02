The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges all ATV/UTV operators and passengers to always wear a DOT-approved helmet this holiday weekend and every day.
“We’ve seen more crashes recently that involve minors,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. “If you’re under 18, you are required by law to wear a helmet – even on private property. Across all ages, we know that there is a much higher chance of serious injury when operators and passengers are not wearing helmets and seatbelts.”
Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.