Ladysmith Graduate Excels in the Sport of Natural Bodybuilding
Blayne Steffen 2003 graduate of Ladysmith High School just capped off his 2019 Professional Natural Bodybuilding Season! Many of local residents may remember Blayne from his earlier days of excelling on the football field collegiately where he also had some looks in the NFL and AFL. Blayne has always been a “gym rat” and had a passion to train! After finishing his football career and pursuing a career in strength and conditioning he filled that void of football with continuing to train in the weight room! Blayne says “once an athlete always an athlete” and soon after football ended he started to train with a hypertrophy/bodybuilding specific style of training while seriously paying attention to his nutritional needs. Blayne first started competing as an amateur in 2012 where he learned a lot about the sport and didn’t do things the most optimal! Blayne’s 2012 season finishes were:
NANBF Northern States Classic (Novice 5th, Open Pro Qualifier 11th)
OCB Midwest States (Novice 5th, Open Pro Qualifier 6th)
After the 2012 season Blayne hired a reputable coach in the sport where he learned scientific principles and efficient methods when it came to Muscle Building and Fat Loss. Blayne Took the next 2 years off to improve and came back to compete in 2014. Blayne came in looking much improved and lost to some very tough bodybuilders. Blayne’s 2014 finishes were:
2014 NANBF Badger Classic (Novice 2nd, Open Pro Qualifier 3rd)
NANBF Northern States Classic (Novice 3rd, Open Pro Qualifier 5th)
NANBF USA Bluffs Classic Super PQ (Novice 3rd, Open Pro Qualifier 6th), OCB Midwest States (Novice 3rd, Open Pro Qualifier 5th)
After the 2014 season Blayne decided that next time he came back he wanted to achieve the ultimate goal and that was to earn his pro card and compete as Professional Natural Bodybuilder. He knew that he needed extended time off to improve his physique in order to achieve that feat. Blayne took the next 5 years off from competing. During this time improvements were made but he also experienced some setbacks such as rupturing his Achilles tendon playing basketball in 2017, while also having minor back and knee issues that when treated healed up. Blayne also experienced growth outside the gym too as he experienced other milestones such as getting married, having his first child, and growing his nutrition and fitness consulting business Alpha Athlete Performance & Nutrition Consulting, LLC! Blayne came back to the natural bodybuilding stage in 2019 and earned his Pro status in his second contest of the season. He then went on to compete in 3 Professional Bodybuilding contests after earning his Pro Status Between June and August! Blayne’s contest finishes were:
* 2019 NANBF Mr/Ms Minnesota (Novice 2nd, Open Pro Qualifier 4th)
*NGA Southeastern Championship Orlando, FL (Novice 1st, Open Pro Qualifer 1st, Overall 1st) – *EARNED PRO CARD*
2019 PRO SEASON
NGA Ultimate Fitness Championship PRO (3rd) Coral Springs, FL
NGA Tahoe International PRO (3rd) Lake Tahoe, CA
NGA Steel Valley Classic PRO (2nd) Cleveland, OH
After a long and successful contest season Blayne was very happy with what all achieved! Blayne said that his original goal was just to achieve his pro status this season but NEVER did he once think of competing as a pro this year! Blayne said he achieved all of his goals and then some! Blayne said that Bodybuilding is a very subjective sport and there is only so much a person can control! He said no matter how an athlete places they need to always be satisfied with improving the package they put on stage! As long as you got better that is always a WIN no matter the placement, trophy, medal, or cash award given!
Blayne plans to take the next 4 years off and come back to the bodybuilding stage in 2023 and take a run to qualify for the NGA Pro Universe! Blayne says he knows in order to be competitive he needs to again grow and make improvements and that only comes with time when a natural athlete.
Although he won’t be competing Blayne is always heavily involved in the sport as he is a Coach/Trainer, Promoter, and Judge! Blayne is very passionate about sports science, fitness, natural bodybuilding, and nutrition. Blayne values education and using a evidence based approach with his clients and his credentials back that up! Besides having a Masters Degree from the University of Minnesota in Kinesiology & Nutritional Science, Blayne also is a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS-NSCA) National Academy Sports Medicine, Certified Personal Trainer (CPT-NASM), and a United States Weight Lifting Sports Performance Coach (USAW Level 1)!
Blayne trains and coaches a variety of clientele with sport, physique, weight-loss, healthy living, and prehab/rehab focused goals. There is no goal that is too challenging for him to help individuals achieve! He considers himself very versed in who he can work with and the goals he can help people achieve! Every plan is completely individualized to his client’s needs and there is no cookie cutter plan or fad diet included with his services. He believes only in using sustainable and realistic approaches to training and nutrition to help his clients reach their goals!
When Blayne is not training or working with others on achieving their performance, health, and fitness goals he is spending time with his Wife (Amanda), Daughter (Elliana), Dog (Moose). Blayne and his family also enjoy staying active in the community going to parks/beaches/walking trails, going to festivals, state fair, among many other things. Blayne is the son of Mark/Tracy Steffen, Brother of Bryce Gudis-Steffen, and Grandson of Roger/Eleanor Steffen who all reside in the Rusk County area!
