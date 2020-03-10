Ladysmith News Sports All-Area Boy’s Wrestling Team
Jacob Maes Photography

2019-2020

Ladysmith News Sports

All-Area Boy’s Wrestling Team

Name      School    Year    Record

Rene Martinez    Bruce    11    10-23

Bryce Best    Flambeau    11    38-5

DJ Livingston    Ladysmith    12    21-16

Clayton Roscoe    Ladysmith    9    20-17

Grant Rydlund    Ladysmith    10    27-18

Derick Vollendorf    Ladysmith    11    35-11

Ryan Vollendorf    Ladysmith    12    26-16

Wade Stanger    Ladysmith    11    44-5

AREA WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

WADE STANGER     LADYSMITH    11    44-5

The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes and efforts in competition.

Players are listed alphabetically by schools

