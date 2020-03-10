2019-2020
Ladysmith News Sports
All-Area Boy’s Wrestling Team
Name School Year Record
Rene Martinez Bruce 11 10-23
Bryce Best Flambeau 11 38-5
DJ Livingston Ladysmith 12 21-16
Clayton Roscoe Ladysmith 9 20-17
Grant Rydlund Ladysmith 10 27-18
Derick Vollendorf Ladysmith 11 35-11
Ryan Vollendorf Ladysmith 12 26-16
Wade Stanger Ladysmith 11 44-5
AREA WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
WADE STANGER LADYSMITH 11 44-5
The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes and efforts in competition.
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.