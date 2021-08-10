Lumberjacks set to take the field Friday at home scrimmage
The 2021 Ladysmith Lumberjack football team has been working hard the past week and a half as they get set to kick off the 2021 football season as they host their pre-season scrimmage this Friday in Ladysmith at 10 A.M.
The Lumberjacks will once agin be led by head coach Kirk Yudes, who is entering his fourth season at the helm.
The Lumberjacks will be competing in the Lakeland Conference for the second season as they come off an 0-7 record from a year ago.
Coach Yudes and staff are looking to their upperclassman to lead the way as they return key starters Grant Rydlund at tight end and defensive end. Rydluan had nine receptions for 115 yards a year ago offensively and 44 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and one sack as a junior.
Brady Ingersol is also a key returner as a junior as he accumulated 932 yards a season ago offensively at running back with seven touchdowns. At defensive back, Ingersol had three interceptions and three fumble recoveries for the Lumberjack defense.
Other key starters that coach Yudes is expecting impacts from this season are Karter Millin on the offensive and defensive line, Sam Zimmer at Running back and defensive back as well as Clayton Roscoe at running back and defensive back. “We are a Junior heavy team with lots of playing time as sophomores. We are young as a squad but will be improved from last season. We have a hardworking young group of young men that are a joy to coach. I feel we will be taking a step forward as a program this year despite a tough schedule,” coach Yudes stated.
This year’s Lumberjack squad includes seniors, Zach Kostka, Grant Rydlund, Dylan Zywic, Sam Zimmer, Isaac Cooper, Ashton Gwazda, Karter Millin and John Pyles. Juniors this season are Coltin Fenstermacher, Marcus Hanson, Logan Poradish, Derek Andres, Clayton Roscoe, Brady Ingersol and Aiden Wilson. Sophomores are Logan Alberson, Matthew Roach, Tucker Galindo, Garrett McKinley, Mason Mautner, Dawson Jaworski, Riley Anderson, Bradyn Reisner, Drake Bartels, Jack Lazar and Nick Bratina. This year’s freshman are Ross Stout, Manny Moore, Aaron Hibbard, Mitchell Sprague, Ben Miniatt, Louis Zimmer, Liam Sikora, Charles Zimmer, Ethan Hawkinson, Elias Mikunda, Doug Severson, Jaxen Donohue, Dane Prohaska, Andrew Lehman, Tim Meltz and Braeden Little.
Coach Yudes looks to Grantsburg, Hurley and Unity as the teams to beat this year in the conference and is excited to get his kids out on the field this Friday at home to get a look as well as see his kids compete as they get set for week one at home on Friday, Aug. 20 against the Barron Bears.
