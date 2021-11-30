Jills run past Orioles
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball went into last week’s non-conference match-up against Stanley-Boyd with an overall record of 1-1 coach Loel Clark’s Lumberjills looked to continue to show early season improvement.
They did just that from the opening tip as they put the pressure on early and often as they took a 36-13 lead into the locker room at half time.
In the second half the Jills looked to continue to work on their pressure on both sides of the ball as they scored 36 points to the Orioles 27 points as they ran away with a 72-40 victory last Tuesday night.
Raemalee Smith was the leading scorer for the Jills with 28 points, eight assists and six steals. Holly Rands finished the night with 15 points, Allison Clark scored nine points as Kamia Silva chipped in with eight points as eight Lumberjills scored on the night in the 42 point victory.
The Lumberjills will be busy coming out of the break as they look to finish a four game skid in eight days as they are on the road in Northwestern on Thursday and then at home on Tuesday next week as they host the Cameron Comets.
