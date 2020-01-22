Chieftains cage Panthers, down LCO at home
The Lake Holcombe Chieftain boy’s basketball team continues to roll as they picked up two more big victories as they defeated Prairie Farm last Tuesday night 73-47 and LCO by a score of 98-15 at home.
Last Tuesday, against the Panthers, it was the CHiefains out ahead of the Panthers in the first half by a score of 41-21 as the second half was a bit closer as they outscored Prairie Farm 32-26 as they cruised to a 73-47 victory.
Four Chieftains finished in double digits led by Kaden Kinney who finished with 16 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds. Kaden Crank went on tos score 15 points as he hauled down eight boards. Brock Flater had 15 points while Jarred Jiskra scored 12 points as Tyler Dixon chipped in with nine points in their home win over Prairie Farm. “This team is a talented and unselfish group of individuals and I think if you came to watch you would want to come back,” stated head coach, Joy Webster.
On Thursday night the Chieftain scoring machine didn’t let up as they downed LCO by a score of 98-15 as they held their opponent to just two points in the second half of play.
Ten players scored on the night and
Three were in double digits, led by Flater’s 23 points. Kinney went on to score a second straight double-double on the week with 21 points and 11 steals. Crank scored 15 points. Brendan Anders had eight points and Josh Jones chipped in with seven in the Chieftains dominating victory in Lake Holcombe.” It was another night to give everyone some minutes on the floor. Brendan Anders, Will Kliegle, Tyler Dixon and Nate Jones had nice points off the bench with 8, 6, 5, and 5 points Josh Jones hustle and defense continues to play a crucial role on our abilty to score He had a nice night with 7 assists, 7 rebounds, and 10 steals. Kinney had a double double with 11 steals and 21 points. Flater came out on fire scoring the first nine of 11 points and racking up 19 of his 23 points in the first half including three 3 pointers. Jarred Jiskra also had four points along with 4 assists.
Kaden Crank also had a good night on both the offensive and defensive side of the game scoring 15 points along with 7 assists. He also had 6 steals and pulled down 6 rebounds. Colton Minnick rounded out the scoring with 4 points. Next week will be a big week for us playing 3 big games in 5 days,” coach Webster pointed out.
The Chieftains have three games coming up as they are in New Auburn on Friday, and they at home Monday and Tuesday night as they take on Luck in non-conference play before hosting the conference leading Birchwood Bobcats as they try t avenge an earlier 66-65 loss in December.
