Senior Spotlight: Emma Dieckman

Name: Emma Dieckman
School: Ladysmith
Sports: volleyball, cross country, softball, and basketball
Awards/Accolades: varsity letter in all, basketball: first team (junior year) honorable mention (senior year)
Biggest influence: My biggest influence would be my parents and older brother always pushing me to do my best and for them and my grandparents coming to every game they could
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? It would be that in order to accomplish your goals you can’t do it alone you have to be close with your teammates and work together
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that
have aspirations of being great athletes? Is to not take anything for granted and enjoy every moment because it goes by fast
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? Be the best leader and teammate you can and enjoy every practice even when you are dreading it
What do you hope to be remembered for? Being someone that my teammates can rely on, on and off the court
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? Beating Northwestern my junior year, and getting to be apart of a team that become more then just my teammates
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? The nerves I get just before we are about to play, and my teammates and all the fun times we had together
Plan after high school? I will be attending UW La Crosse to become a physicians assistant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.