Ladysmith XC program stays busy
The Ladysmith middle school and high school cross-country runners continued to stay busy as both programs were in action last week. Ladysmith middle school cross country teams hosted another meet on Monday, September 21st, with Bruce, Flambeau, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, and Phillips in attendance.
The girl’s team went on to a fourth place team finish as Grace Pearson was the overall champion for the Lumberjills. Pearson picked up her 2200 career win as Audrey Martin picked up her 400 career win at home.
On the boy’s side it was the Lumberjacks claiming the overall team title as Gavin Stewart took first place, Dane Prohaska was second, Nolan Posewitz was sixth, Andrew Lehman placed eighth and Isaiah Basham was ninth of the Jacks. Stewart picked up his 2400 career win as Basham picked up career win 400 at home. “A small weather disturbance came through an hour prior to the start of the race. This made the course a little bit softer which didn’t allow for race times to be as good as they could have been. Nonetheless, our athletes still ran well with many of them running faster times than one week ago,” stated head coach, Jacob Ebner.
he Ladysmith high school cross country teams competed in their fourth meet of the season on Tuesday, September 22nd, in a five team Heart of the North meet in Barron. The boys team improved their season record to 13-3 and the girls improved their season record to 9-9. Both the girls and boy’s team finished in second place as Rachel Sovacool came in fifth, Maddy Nybakke finished seventh and Kylee Becker came in at ninth place.
For the boys it was Ethan Stewart finishing sixth and Jack West coming in ninth as the two Lumberjacks finished in the top ten for Ladysmith.
Jack West picked up career win 1600 as Stewart captured his 1100 career victory for the Ladysmith runners. “Both our teams had strong second place finishes tonight and were very close to finishing in first place. We had some excellent individual performances tonight from top to bottom and it’s good to see our teams looking strong at this point of the season,” coach Ebner concluded.
