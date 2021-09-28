Michelle Wallin captures HON Conference Title
On Wednesday, September 22nd the Lumberjills Girls Golf team travelled to Cumberland Golf Course to compete in the Heart of the North Conference meet for the 2021 season. Going into the conference meet the Lumberjills were tied with Superior for 4th place as a team and Michelle Wallin was hanging on to first place in conference points for the year.
Due to the stormy weather on Monday, the front 9 of the meet was also scored as the match between Superior and the Lumberjills. Superior bested Ladysmith 209 to 221 in team play; breaking the tie and placing Superior ahead of Ladysmith in Conference team rankings. However, Michelle Wallin earned medalist status for the match with her score of 48 and scored another 5 conference points to extend her lead on the conference field.
Following the meet, Ladysmith Girls had earned a team score of 460 on the 18 hole course for a fifth place finish on the day. Combined with the dual scores, Ladysmith’s final conference standing is fifth of the ten conference teams.
Michelle Wallin earned a second place finish at the conference meet with a score of 95 on the 18 hole course. Michelle also finished first all-conference in conference points for the season with 57 points to her credit.
All the Lumberjill golfers scored impressive scores on the tough 18 hole course and have demonstrated great improvement over the season. The Jills start Tournament play this week with regionals at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs on Wednesday. We are going into our tournament play with our strongest play this season!!
