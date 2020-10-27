Tridents compete at Conference Meet
The Trident swimmers took to the pool last Thursday for their conference swim meet. This year however the conference championship meet occurred at four different locations, on the same night with shared results to determine conference honors. The Tridents and Medford teams met at the Ladysmith pool for their competition site. “Overall, we had good swims tonight. We’ve been increasing our yardage and intensity the past few weeks getting ready for the Sectional Championship meet on November 7, so I knew the girls were tired. Many of their times were a second or two off, which is perfect. Even tired, they had good technical swims with good starts and turns and walls. I feel strongly that we are exactly where we need to be at this point in our season,” stated head coach, Matt Bunton
The Tridents were not without some notable swims. Senior Brittney Wiles hit another personal best in the 50 Freestyle along with sophomore teammate Macy Kennedy. “This is Macy’s second year of swim and she’s really come so far! She is really starting to figure out how to swim fast and has improved in all aspects of her swimming this season,” coach Bunton pointed out.
Macy also dropped substantial time in her 100 Freestyle. Sophomores Sanaa Trott and Madeline Bunton also had excellent swims in the 500 Freestyle. Sanaa set a new personal best time of 6:27.65 claiming seventth place overall in the Conference Championship. Madeline bested her time from last week setting a new pool and team record time of 5:25.55 to take first place in the Conference Championship and earn 1st Team All-Conference honors. Earlier in the night, Madeline swam a time of 2:03.93 in the 200 Freestyle for a second place overall finish. Senior Mya Baselt finished the 200 Freestyle in sixth place overall with a time of 2:15.01 in the 200 Freestyle and fifth place in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:18.12. Senior Olivia Bunton finished the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:30.87 to take forth place. Freshman teammate Madilynn Kempen came in just behind her with a time of 2:37.55 and a sixth place overall finish. Federica Santori and Olivia Bunton took sixth and seventh place honors respectively in the 100 Butterfly. Lastly, the 4 x 100 Relay team of Olivia Bunton, Federica Santori, Mya Baselt and Madeline Bunton earned third place honors to finish out the night.
The Tridents will host the Great Northern Conference Championship Dive Meet on Tuesday, October 27, and travel to Rice Lake for a meet on Thursday, October 29.
