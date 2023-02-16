REBOUNDING

The Red Raiders and the Flambeau Falcons sit under the basket and wait for a rebound to come down during their game last week. 

 News photo by Todd Roehl

The Bruce Red Raider Boys Basketball team has been having a solid year, keeping up a 17-3 overall record and a 13-2 record in the East Lakeland Conference. They tacked on three more wins this week. 

On Monday, February 6 the Bruce Red Raiders played a home game against Prentice. They won with a final score of 71-65. Leading the scoring for Bruce in this game was Ryan Popowich with 22 points. He was followed by Jake Thome with 21 points, Tyler Bader with 12 points, Matthew Popowich with 10 points and Carter Golat with 6 points. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.