The Bruce Red Raider Boys Basketball team has been having a solid year, keeping up a 17-3 overall record and a 13-2 record in the East Lakeland Conference. They tacked on three more wins this week.
On Monday, February 6 the Bruce Red Raiders played a home game against Prentice. They won with a final score of 71-65. Leading the scoring for Bruce in this game was Ryan Popowich with 22 points. He was followed by Jake Thome with 21 points, Tyler Bader with 12 points, Matthew Popowich with 10 points and Carter Golat with 6 points.
The next day on Tuesday, February 7 the Bruce Red Raiders played another home game, this time against Winter. Bruce won with a final score of 91-52. Leading the scoring for the Red Raiders was Ryan Popowich with 30 points. He was followed by Tyler Bader with 21 points, Matthew Popowich with 17 points, Brady Trott with 10 points, Carter Golat with 6 points, Spencer Mautamaki with 3 points, Trace Thome with 3 points, and Greyson LaRock with 1 point.
On Friday, February 10 the Bruce Red Raiders played an away game against Flambeau. Bruce won with a final score of 59-51.
Up next for Bruce is a home game against Birchwood on Tuesday, February 14. Bruce plays an away game against Turtle Lake on Monday, February 20. Bruce will play an away game on Thursday, February 23 in Clear Lake.
