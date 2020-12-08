Lady Falcon open up season with home victory
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team kicked off the 2020 season last Thursday night at home as they took on the Cornell Chiefs in Lakeland Conference action.
The first half pressure of the Flambeau defense was too much for the Cheifs as the Falcons took a 35-11 lead into the half.
Leading the Falcons in the first half was Sophie Hauser with 10 points, Madie Martin and Abby Bratanich both scored six points as Kristen Lawton had five and Ari Brost chipped in with four points in the first half of play.
In the second half the Falcon girl’s kept the gas pedal down as they ran away with a 61-30 victory at home to open the 2020 season. “This was a great way for us to start the season as a team as we finished with 10 assists and 19 steals. Thursday night was a night we needed to get everyone some time on the floor and any experience we could to help us as the season moves forward. Kristen and Abby did a great job running the offense and keeping everyone on track. We need to take of the ball better ending with 23 turnovers, but for our first time taking the floor I am happy with our effort,” stated Falcon’s head coach, Mandy Bratanich.
Leading the way for the Falcons on the night was Kristen Lawton with 15 rebounds, four steals, and 20 points. Abby Bratanich added 13 points and four assists and Sophie Hauser ended the night with 12 points.
The Falcons will be on the road Friday night as they take on New Auburn as part of a double header.
